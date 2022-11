‘Green Ranger’ Actor Jason David Frank Passes Away at 49

Known for originating the role of 'Green Ranger' in the 'Power Rangers' franchise, actor Jason David Frank breathed his last on November 19 in Texas.

According to a report by Variety, he was 49 years old at the time of his passing in Texas.

No details about the actor's unfortunate demise have been uncovered yet.

His agent, Justine Hunt, asked for the 'privacy of his family and friends' during the time of mourning.

The first show in the 'Power Rangers' franchise, 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers', premiered in 1993 on Fox Kids.

It was targeted to a young audience. The franchise has since continued to have numerous iterations and adaptations over the years, according to Variety.

Initially introduced as a villain, the Green Ranger's mind was under the control of the main antagonist of the show, Rita Repulsa.

Later in the series, the character underwent a transformation, becoming the 'White Ranger' and joining the protagonists.

Frank was initially hired only for the Green Ranger's limited appearances on the show.

However, owing to the character's popularity, he soon became a series regular, as per Variety.

(with inputs from ANI)