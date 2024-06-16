Gunfire Injures 8 Including Children in Michigan, Suspect Found Dead

At least eight people, including two children, were brutally injured by gunshots at a recreation area in Rochester Hills, Michigan, USA on Saturday.
The suspected perpetrator of the attack was later discovered dead at a nearby residence.
According to reports, the incident occurred at the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad. Initially contained near the scene, the suspect was found deceased at a nearby house, as stated by Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard.
During a news conference on Saturday evening, Bouchard mentioned that the injured victims were taken to several hospitals with various types of injuries.
The Oakland County Sheriff said nine, "maybe 10" victims were injured in the shooting at Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad in Rochester Hills and transported to multiple hospitals with "varying kinds of injuries."
The sheriff couldn't confirm anything on the extent of the injuries, but said was aware that at least one person was out of surgery and "did well," as reported by CNN.
Michael Bouchard said one of the victims was eight years old, but he could not speak on the age of other victims. He further said that the information is preliminary and the incident is changing "by the second."
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said she was in contact with local officials after the shooting incident.
