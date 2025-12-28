Hadi Murder Suspects Held in Meghalaya, Inqilab Moncho Enforces Blockades in Bangladesh

Widespread protests erupted across several cities in Bangladesh on Sunday as the Inqilab Moncho intensified its demand for justice in the murder of its founder, Sharif Osman Bin Hadi, warning of a broader agitation if the government fails to act decisively.

The organisation led sit-in protests and road blockades in multiple locations, including Dhaka, Sylhet, Chattogram, and Kushtia, bringing normal life to a standstill in parts of the country. Protesters accused the authorities of delaying justice and shielding those responsible for the killing.

Addressing demonstrators during a protest at Shahbagh in Dhaka, Inqilab Moncho Secretary Abdullah Al Jaber issued a strong warning to the government, stating that the movement would escalate if concrete action was not taken.

“Today we are in Shahbagh. Tomorrow we may occupy Jamuna, the parliament or even the cantonment. If you think you can control the country from inside the secretariat or the cantonment, you are wrong,” he said, referring to the chief adviser’s official residence.

Al Jaber further claimed that the government narrowly avoided collapse during Hadi’s funeral prayers on December 12. “If we wanted, the government could have been toppled that day. Jamuna or the cantonment would not have saved you,” he added.

Suspects Allegedly Fled to India via Meghalaya

Meanwhile, Bangladeshi media reports on Sunday claimed that two individuals who allegedly helped the prime suspects escape to India have been arrested by the Meghalaya Police. According to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), the main suspects—Faisal Karim Masud and Alamgir Sheikh—crossed into India through the Haluaghat border with the assistance of local collaborators.

Additional Police Commissioner SN Md Nazrul Islam told reporters that after crossing the border, the suspects were initially sheltered by an individual named Purti and were later transported to Tura town in Meghalaya by a taxi driver identified as Sami.

“We are maintaining communication with Indian authorities through both formal and informal channels to ensure their arrest and extradition,” Islam said during a press briefing.

However, Indian authorities have not officially confirmed the DMP’s claims regarding the suspects’ entry into Indian territory.

Probe Nearing Completion

The state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) quoted police officials as saying that the investigation into the Hadi murder is nearing completion. Authorities are expected to submit the charge sheet within the next seven to ten days.

So far, at least 11 people have been arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

As protests continue to mount pressure on the interim government, the case has emerged as a major political flashpoint, raising concerns over law enforcement credibility and cross-border criminal movement in the region.

