Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar Killed in IDF Strike, Netanyahu Confirms

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed the death of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, one of the key masterminds behind the deadly October 7 attacks last year.
The announcement followed an operation by the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in Gaza, during which Sinwar and two other terrorists were eliminated. Netanyahu has instructed his aides to inform the families of Israeli hostages about the death of the Hamas leader.
Earlier today, the IDF announced the neutralization of three terrorists in Gaza, with initial reports suggesting one of them was Yahya Sinwar.
The IDF shared, "During IDF operations in Gaza, 3 terrorists were eliminated. The IDF and ISA are checking the possibility that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar."
This development follows Israel's ongoing military campaign aimed at dismantling Hamas' leadership and terror infrastructure.
Sinwar's death marks another significant blow to regional terror networks, following Israel's recent elimination of Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in a targeted airstrike in Lebanon. Additionally, senior Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was recently killed in Iran, with Tehran and Hamas blaming Israel for the attack, though Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
Recent IDF operations have successfully targeted several high-ranking Hamas officials, including Rawhi Mushtaha, head of the Hamas government in Gaza, and Sameh al-Siraj, who managed the security portfolio within Hamas' political bureau.
On Tuesday, the IDF confirmed that approximately 20 Hamas operatives were killed in airstrikes and ground combat in Jabaliya, a key battle zone in Gaza.
During these operations, Israeli forces discovered and destroyed a weapons depot, further degrading Hamas' military capabilities.
The IDF reiterated its commitment to the mission, stating, "The operation will continue as long as necessary, while systematically striking and thoroughly destroying the terror infrastructure in the area."
In response to the ongoing conflict, the IDF urged Palestinians in northern Gaza's Beit Hanoun, Jabaliya, and Beit Lahiya to evacuate to the humanitarian zone established in the south of the Strip.
Meanwhile, the IDF and Shin Bet security agency confirmed that airstrikes in recent days had killed three Hamas terrorists who were involved in the October 7 attacks, highlighting Israel's determination to hold those responsible to account.