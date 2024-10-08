Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel as Conflict Escalates

Earlier in the day, around 135 rockets were fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel, further intensifying the conflict. These attacks came after Israel carried out an airstrike in Lebanon, killing Hezbollah's Secretary-General, Hassan Nasrallah, and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in separate incidents. Both strikes prompted Iran to vow retaliation.

Today also marks the first anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, which left over 1,200 people dead and 250 taken hostage.