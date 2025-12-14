Hanukkah Celebration Turns Tragic as Gunmen Kill 11 at Sydney’s Bondi Beach

What began as a festive Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach on Sunday night turned into a scene of horror after two gunmen opened fire on a large crowd, killing at least 11 people. Hundreds had gathered at the popular beachfront when the shooting erupted.

Police confirmed that one of the suspects was shot dead, while the second gunman remains critically injured. Authorities also revealed that explosives were found inside a vehicle at the scene, and several suspicious materials are currently being examined by specialist teams.

According to ABC News, citing anonymous police sources, one of the suspects has been identified as Naveed Akram, though officials have not clarified whether he is the deceased attacker or the one in critical condition. Following the attack, police raided Akram’s residence in Bonnyrigg as part of the investigation.

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon said that one of the attackers was known to authorities but stressed that the individual had only minimal prior contact with police. “He is not someone we would have automatically been monitoring,” Lanyon said, adding that speculation circulating online about the suspect’s background and social media activity was unhelpful.

“This is not a time for retribution. This is a time to allow the police to do their duty,” the Commissioner told reporters, underlining that no details about the gunmen would be released prematurely.

Police have not ruled out the possibility of a third gunman, though officials said this remains unconfirmed as the investigation continues.

The incident has been declared a terrorist attack, after police confirmed the discovery of an improvised explosive device (IED) in a car linked to the deceased attacker. An exclusion zone has been established around the area as bomb disposal and forensic teams continue their work.

Meanwhile, Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) Director-General Mike Burgess said the agency is examining the identities of the attackers and whether others in the community may harbour similar intent. When asked if the suspects were on ASIO watchlists, Burgess said one individual was known to the agency but not considered an immediate threat.

Authorities have assured the public that every angle of the case will be thoroughly investigated as Sydney remains on high alert following the deadly attack.

