Delhi Blast Probe: AK-47 Purchase, Foreign Handlers Indicate Deep Conspiracy

New details emerging from the investigation into the November 10 terror attack in Delhi suggest that the explosion near the Red Fort was not an isolated act, but part of a far wider and more organised plan involving international handlers and a structured chain of command, according to officials familiar with the probe.

The suicide blast, carried out by Dr Umar Nabi, claimed 15 lives and left many injured. Umar died in the explosion, while four others linked to the plot, Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama, Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag, Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow, and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian, are being questioned by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Investigators now believe the group was far more deeply connected to overseas operatives than initially thought. Reports revealed that Muzammil had purchased an AK-47 rifle for more than Rs 5 lakh, a deal that officials describe as a “clear sign of heavy backing and advance preparation.” The weapon was later found inside a locker used by Adeel.

What has particularly concerned agencies is the discovery that the accused were reporting to different handlers rather than a single coordinator. Two of these handlers, identified as Mansoor and Hashim, were reportedly taking instructions from a senior figure who supervised the module’s activities, suggesting a multi-tiered command structure designed to avoid detection.

Officials also confirmed that in 2022, Muzammil, Adeel and another associate, Muzaffar Ahmad, travelled to Turkey on the directions of a man named Okasa, believed to be tied to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The trio was supposed to be routed onward to Afghanistan through local contacts, but the plan fell apart after their handler abruptly cut contact. Investigators say the group had been communicating with Okasa through an encrypted Telegram account.

Meanwhile, Umar was independently gathering knowledge and materials for making explosives. He sourced chemicals from Nuh and electronic components from Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace and Faridabad’s NIT Market. He even bought a deep freezer, which investigators say was likely used to store and stabilise chemical mixtures used in bomb-making.

A heated argument between Umar and Muzammil inside Al-Falah University in Faridabad, witnessed by several students, has emerged as another critical piece of the puzzle. Shortly after this confrontation, Umar handed over his red EcoSport vehicle, already loaded with explosive material, to Muzammil.

According to reports, several clues, including digital records and seized materials, indicate that the group was preparing for a series of coordinated blasts across multiple locations. “The scale of their preparations suggests they were planning more than one attack,” a senior intelligence official said.

The NIA is now focusing on piecing together the financing routes, identifying additional operatives, and tracing the full extent of the network spread across states and countries.

