Harini Amarasuriya Sworn In As New Sri Lankan Prime Minister

She has been assigned the portfolios of the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science & Tech, Health, and Investment.

She has replaced Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who resigned from his post following the presidential election.

Meanwhile, NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi have been sworn in as Cabinet Ministers. They would serve as the caretaker Cabinet with the imminent dissolution of parliament to call for a snap parliamentary election.