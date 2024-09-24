Harini Amarasuriya Sworn In As New Sri Lankan Prime Minister

In a historic development, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appointed Harini Amarasuriya as the nation's 16th Prime Minister on Tuesday.
A prominent academic, rights activist, and lecturer, Amarasuriya represents the National People’s Power (NPP) party and is known for her contributions to education and social justice.
Her appointment marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the third woman in Sri Lankan history to hold the position of Prime Minister, following in the footsteps of Sirimavo Bandaranaike and Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga.
She has been assigned the portfolios of the Minister of Justice, Education, Labour, Industries, Science & Tech, Health, and Investment.
She has replaced Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, who resigned from his post following the presidential election.
Meanwhile, NPP parliamentarians Vijitha Herath and Laxman Nipunarachchi have been sworn in as Cabinet Ministers. They would serve as the caretaker Cabinet with the imminent dissolution of parliament to call for a snap parliamentary election.