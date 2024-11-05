Harris, Obama, And... Who Are On Trump's Probe List If He Wins?

Donald Trump, former US president and current Republican candidate, has reportedly outlined a list of individuals and groups he plans to investigate or prosecute if he is re-elected on November 5. The list spans political rivals, high-profile figures, and election officials, whom Trump associates with the "radical left," a group he has described as "the enemy from within." If elected, Trump has pledged to pursue legal action against these figures, a move Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has warned would lead to "extreme, unchecked powers."
A Reuters report revealed that Trump’s list includes prominent individuals like Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former US Representative Liz Cheney. Trump has accused Harris of facilitating "illegal border crossings," calling it "the biggest crime story of our time," and has threatened to prosecute her. His intentions extend to military tribunals for Cheney and Obama, whom he has labelled significant adversaries.
Trump has also voiced concerns over potential election day disruptions by "the enemy from within," even suggesting the National Guard or military might be necessary, despite lacking the authority to deploy the military on Election Day. His statements have alarmed critics, raising fears of possible misuse of military force against perceived opponents.
Furthermore, Trump has specifically targeted election workers, accusing them of dishonesty and hinting at severe legal repercussions. Shortly before the election, he issued a stark warning on his Truth Social platform, cautioning of “severe consequences” for anyone involved in "unscrupulous behavior."
As he did in 2020, Trump has continued to allege that fraud is the only way he could lose, urging supporters to vote in overwhelming numbers to offset supposed rigging. He has also accused tech companies of interfering in elections, threatening legal action against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, alleging suppression of information in 2020. Zuckerberg, who has not endorsed any candidate, has not publicly responded.
Among Trump’s targets are prosecutors involved in cases against him, including Jack Smith, who is leading investigations related to Trump's actions after the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents. He has also criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who initiated the first criminal case against a former U.S. president.
Trump’s proposed targets include:
Kamala Harris
Joe Biden
Barack Obama
Liz Cheney
Mark Zuckerberg
Alvin Bragg
Jack Smith
Election workers
Protestors
Left-wing Americans