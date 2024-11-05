US Elections: Voting Underway To Decide 60th President

As Americans flock to polling stations on Tuesday, the nation stands poised to decide between two closely matched candidates in the 2024 presidential election — Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump. The election marks the 60th in US history and is set against political tension and high voter engagement, with nearly 700 lakh Americans having already voted through mail-in ballots or early in-person options.
In this election, approximately 2,300 lakh citizens are eligible to vote, though only around 1,600 lakh are registered. Polls remain tight, and with each side projecting different results, the day is expected to be a nail-biter until the final votes are counted.
Eligibility
Candidates must fulfill three basic criteria — they must be natural-born citizens of the United States, at least 35 years old, and have lived in the US for at least 14 years. Once a candidate surpasses a USD 5,000 campaign spending or fundraising threshold, they must register with the Federal Election Commission, designating a principal campaign committee to oversee finances.
Primaries and caucuses
States hold either primaries or caucuses to select presidential nominees, usually starting six to nine months before the general election. Primary voters cast ballots privately, while caucuses may involve public discussions and group alignments to decide delegate allocation. Each state awards delegates based on primary or caucus outcomes, playing a crucial role in a candidate’s journey to their party’s nomination.
Electoral College and popular vote
The US president and vice president are chosen by the Electoral College, not by direct citizen votes. Each state has a certain number of electors—totaling 538—who cast their votes for the winning candidate in their state. A candidate must secure 270 electoral votes to win. However, the popular vote remains significant, as it reflects direct voter preferences, though some past candidates who won the popular vote did not win the Electoral College.
The presidential race follows a precise timeline. Candidates announce their intent to run as early as spring in the year before the election, with primary and caucus debates taking place through the summer. Parties hold nominating conventions between July and early September, followed by the presidential debates in September and October. The election is held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday in November. After electors cast their votes in December, Congress counts them in early January, leading to the January 20 inauguration.
Swing states, which could favor either candidate, remain key to campaign strategies. Major swing states this year include Nevada, Arizona, North Carolina, Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. National polls predict an exceedingly close race, with ABC’s FiveThirtyEight showing Harris with a slight one-point edge over Trump, NBC News and Emerson College polls reporting a 49 per cent - 49 per cent tie, and Ipsos projecting a three-point lead for Harris at 49 per cent - 46 per cent.
This election’s policy stakes include hot-button issues such as immigration, climate change, and the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. According to a Carnegie Endowment survey conducted in August, a slim majority supports a pathway to residency for undocumented immigrants under certain conditions. Attitudes towards climate policy vary widely, with about 43 per cent supporting international carbon reduction efforts but fewer favouring a full switch to renewables.
In the Israel-Hamas conflict, public opinion diverges — 44 per cent of Americans favour pushing Israel toward a ceasefire, with significant demographic differences in support. White Harris supporters back a ceasefire at 74 per cent, while only 21 per cent of White Trump supporters do.
Indian Americans, the second-largest immigrant group in the US, have garnered attention this election as Harris, a candidate of Indian heritage, stands on the ballot. While the majority remain Democratic, the community’s Republican support has grown since 2020. According to the Carnegie Endowment, 61 per cent plan to vote for Harris, with 32 per cent for Trump, and a notable gender divide sees 67 per cent of Indian American women favoring Harris, compared to 53 per cent of men.
Polling hours vary by state but generally span 6 am to 8 pm ET. Polls in states like Georgia close around 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST), while Alaska and Hawaii are the last to close at midnight ET (10:30 am IST). Counting will proceed immediately, with some battleground states likely taking longer to finalize results.