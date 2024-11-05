US Elections: Voting Underway To Decide 60th President

Eligibility Candidates must fulfill three basic criteria — they must be natural-born citizens of the United States, at least 35 years old, and have lived in the US for at least 14 years. Once a candidate surpasses a USD 5,000 campaign spending or fundraising threshold, they must register with the Federal Election Commission, designating a principal campaign committee to oversee finances.

Primaries and caucuses States hold either primaries or caucuses to select presidential nominees, usually starting six to nine months before the general election. Primary voters cast ballots privately, while caucuses may involve public discussions and group alignments to decide delegate allocation. Each state awards delegates based on primary or caucus outcomes, playing a crucial role in a candidate’s journey to their party’s nomination.