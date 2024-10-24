Hezbollah Confirms Death of Top Leader Hashem Safieddine in Israeli Airstrike

The IDF announced that Safieddine, who was Nasrallah’s cousin, was killed alongside Ali Hussein Hazima, the Commander of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters, during a strike on October 4.

The IDF, in a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), said, “Hashem Safieddine, Head of the Hezbollah Executive Council and Ali Hussein Hazima, Commander of Hezbollah’s Intelligence Headquarters, were eliminated during a strike on Hezbollah’s main intelligence HQ in Dahieh approx. 3 weeks ago. Hashem Safieddine was a member of the Shura Council, Hezbollah’s most senior military-political forum, responsible for the decision-making and policy-making in the terrorist organization.”