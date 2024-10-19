Hezbollah Drone Strikes Netanyahu’s Residence in Caesarea

A drone attack targeted the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Caesarea area on Saturday morning, reportedly carried out by Hezbollah.
According to initial reports, the drone struck the vicinity of Netanyahu's home, but no casualties have been confirmed. Israeli military officials stated that two additional drones, aimed at the central town where Netanyahu resides, were intercepted before reaching their targets.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, stating that one drone had successfully reached the area surrounding Netanyahu's residence.
In an online statement, the Iranian military further confirmed Hezbollah's involvement, referring to the attackers as "Lebanese brothers" and sharing visuals of the site.
Images from outside the prime minister's residence show ambulances and emergency personnel, suggesting potential injuries. However, there is no confirmation regarding whether Netanyahu was present during the attack, and his condition remains unclear.
This drone strike follows closely on the heels of a targeted operation by Israeli forces that eliminated Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. The operation, which occurred two days earlier, resulted in the death of Sinwar, who was 62 and widely considered the mastermind behind the deadly October 7 attack on Israel. That assault led to over 1,200 deaths, primarily civilians, including hostages.
The IDF released footage of Sinwar’s final moments, captured by a drone, showing him in a wrecked house shortly before being eliminated.
Sinwar had long been viewed as a major figure in the planning and execution of attacks against Israel, most notably the October assault.
As tensions between Israel and militant groups in the region continue to escalate, the recent drone attack underscores the ongoing volatility in the region. Authorities remain on high alert as investigations into the incident continue.