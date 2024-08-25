Hezbollah Fires 320+ Rockets at Israeli Sites; Israel Responds with Airstrikes
Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah and Israel have initiated extensive military operations against each other today. Hezbollah, an Iran-backed organization, reported launching "more than 320" Katyusha rockets targeting key Israeli military sites. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) executed pre-emptive strikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, following the detection of preparations for significant attacks on Israeli territory.
This escalation follows weeks of heightened tension, exacerbated by Hezbollah’s vow for retaliation after the assassination of its military commander, Fuad Shukr, last month. Hezbollah has characterized the attack on Shukr as a provocation and an act of war.
In its initial response, Hezbollah deployed a large number of drones for an air attack and targeted various Israeli positions, including Iron Dome systems, with rockets. The group has indicated that the military operations will take time to conclude.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened a security cabinet meeting early today. Following this, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant declared a state of emergency across the country for the next 48 hours, allowing the IDF Home Front Command to impose civilian restrictions.
The IDF reported that Israeli Air Force fighter jets are targeting Hezbollah positions that pose an immediate threat to Israeli civilians. In response to the escalating conflict, Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport has announced delays and flight diversions, and emergency services are on heightened alert.
The United States has expressed support for Israel’s right to defend itself, with US National Security Council Spokesperson Sean Savett stating that senior US officials are in continuous communication with their Israeli counterparts to maintain regional stability.
The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, marked by frequent exchanges of fire across the Israel-Lebanon border, has intensified fears of a broader conflict. This flare-up comes in the wake of Hamas's unprecedented attack on southern Israel on October 7 last year, which resulted in nearly 1,200 deaths. Israel’s subsequent military campaign in Gaza has claimed over 40,000 Palestinian lives, according to the Gaza health ministry.