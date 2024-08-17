Israeli Strike in Southern Lebanon Kills Ten, Sparks Retaliation from Hezbollah

An Israeli airstrike in Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, has killed at least ten people, all of whom were Syrian nationals, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. Among the dead are a woman and her two children. The strike also injured five others, including three Syrians, one Sudanese, and one Lebanese national. Two of the injured Syrians are in critical condition and are currently undergoing surgery at a nearby hospital.
The Israeli military stated that the target of the strike was a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in Nabatiyeh. This incident marks one of the deadliest strikes in southern Lebanon since Israel launched its military campaign against Gaza following the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed around 1,200 people.
In retaliation, Iran-backed Hezbollah militants launched a barrage of rockets towards Ayelet Hashahar in northern Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed that approximately 55 projectiles had crossed from Lebanon, though no injuries were reported.
In a separate incident on Saturday, a drone strike killed a person on a motorcycle in the southern Lebanese city of Tyre. Meanwhile, the IDF reported that one of its soldiers was severely injured and another lightly wounded after a projectile from Lebanon struck Misgav Am.
Tensions between Lebanon and Israel have escalated significantly since Israel's war on Gaza began, with Hezbollah and Israeli forces exchanging cross-border fire almost daily. The situation further deteriorated late last month when an Israeli strike in Beirut killed Hezbollah's top military commander, Fu’ad Shukr. This was followed by the assassination of Hamas’ political leader in Tehran, widely believed to be the work of Israel, though the country has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.
As the conflict rages on, speculation grows about potential retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah and Iran against Israel. Intelligence sources have indicated that Hezbollah could act independently of Iran, given Lebanon's geographical proximity to Israel.
Meanwhile, in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike killed at least 15 members of the same family in al-Zawayda, central Gaza, according to a spokesperson for the civil defence in the area. Among the dead were nine children.
When asked to comment on the incident, the Israeli military stated that the reports of civilian casualties are under review. Later, the IDF issued a statement claiming it had killed several militants in central Gaza, including one who had launched rockets towards Israeli troops.
The ongoing fighting in Gaza has devastated the territory, reducing much of it to rubble and displacing nearly the entire population. On Saturday, Israel issued new evacuation orders in central Gaza, the ninth such order in August alone. The United Nations has warned that these orders severely impact the local population's access to essential services and shelter.
As hostilities continue, hostage and truce negotiations remain ongoing. Talks, which ended on Friday, are expected to resume next week, with international mediators presenting a new proposal aimed at bridging the remaining gaps between Israel and Gaza.