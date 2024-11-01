Hezbollah Rocket Strikes Kill 7 Civilians In Northern Israel

The strikes also targeted Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, the division responsible for transporting weapons from Iran through Syria and into Lebanon. “The strike on the weapons storage facilities is part of a larger effort targeting the infrastructure of Unit 4400, the Hezbollah unit responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran, through Syria, and into Lebanon. This includes recent strikes on several border crossings between Syria and Lebanon used by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling,” the IDF further explained.