Hindus in Bangladesh Protest at Shahbagh with Four-Point Demands

The Hindu community nationwide has staged a sit-in protest at Shahbagh in Dhaka, voicing concerns over recent attacks on Hindu temples and arson targeting Hindu homes. The demonstration, which began on Friday, August 9, saw participants from Shahbagh and surrounding areas gather to press for their demands.
The protesters have put forward four main demands:
Formation of a Ministry of Minorities.
Constitution of a Minority Protection Commission.
Enactment and enforcement of stringent laws to prevent attacks on minorities.
Allocation of 10 percent of parliamentary seats to minorities.
Nayan Chakraborty, a participant in the protest, emphasized, "The country belongs to everyone. We need security here. We don't have any problem whether Jamaat or anyone else comes to power, but we want security for our residences and religious establishments."
Fellow protester Pallav Kumar echoed the sentiment, stating, "We have come together from all over the country. We want security for our residences and religious establishments."