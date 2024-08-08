Muhammad Yunus Sworn In As Chief Advisor To Bangladesh Interim Govt

Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus has been officially sworn in as the chief adviser of Bangladesh's interim government. The ceremony, held at Bangabhaban on August 8, was conducted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin.
Dr Yunus, who had been in France for a minor medical procedure, arrived in Dhaka on Emirates flight EK-582 at 2:15 pm local time. He was met at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by Army Chief Waker-Uz-Zaman and leaders of the Anti-Discriminatory Student Movement, who played a pivotal role in his appointment.
This new interim government was established following the resignation and subsequent departure of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on August 5, amid widespread protests led by students.
Initially hesitant, Dr Yunus consented to the role of chief adviser after repeated appeals from student leaders. He had initially declined, citing other commitments, but eventually accepted due to the students' persistent requests.
A renowned social entrepreneur and economist, Dr Yunus is best known for founding the Grameen Bank in 1983, which pioneered microcredit and has significantly impacted millions through microfinance. His efforts earned him global recognition, including the Nobel Peace Prize and the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Born in Chattogram in 1940, Yunus completed his education at Dhaka University and Vanderbilt University before returning to Bangladesh to initiate his groundbreaking work in microfinance. His innovative approach has inspired similar programs in over 100 countries, cementing his legacy as a "Banker to the Poor."
Meanwhile, more than a dozen members of the cabinet, who hold the title of advisers rather than ministers, were sworn in as the caretaker government takes on the task of restoring peace and preparing for new elections. Among those sworn in were Nahid Islam and Asif Mahmud, key figures of the Students Against Discrimination group that led the protests resulting in Hasina’s ouster.
The new advisers also include Touhid Hossain, a former foreign secretary, and Hassan Ariff, a former attorney general. Syeda Rizwana Hasan, an acclaimed environmental lawyer, and Asif Nazrul, a distinguished law professor and writer, were also sworn in. Additionally, Adilur Rahman Khan, a well-known human rights activist who was sentenced to two years in prison by Hasina’s government, took the oath as an adviser.
Notably, no representatives from Hasina’s Awami League party attended the ceremony.