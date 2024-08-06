Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh After Sheikh Hasina's Resignation: Reports

The recent protests that led to Hasina's resignation began in June 2024, sparked by the Bangladesh High Court's reinstatement of a 30 per cent job quota for families of veterans from the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. On July 15, violence erupted across the country after Hasina referred to the protesting students as “Razakars”—a term with deep historical connotations. The violence persisted until July 21, when the Supreme Court ordered that 93 per cent of government jobs be filled on merit, with the remaining seven per cent reserved for veterans’ families, minorities, and persons with disabilities.