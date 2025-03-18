Homebound! NASA’s Sunita Williams & Butch Wilmore Set for Earthly Reunion

NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore have finally embarked on their long-awaited journey back to Earth after spending over nine months aboard the International Space Station (ISS). The duo, part of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 mission, undocked from the ISS today at 10:35 AM IST, marking the beginning of their 17-hour return trip.

Crew-9’s Return Timeline

NASA has outlined the detailed schedule for Crew-9’s homecoming. The hatch of the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft was officially closed at 8:35 AM IST, followed by undocking at 10:35 AM IST. The deorbit burn is scheduled for 2:41 AM on Wednesday (IST), with the expected splashdown at approximately 3:27 AM IST.

Crew-9 comprises NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, all of whom have spent months conducting critical research and maintenance aboard the ISS. As they prepare to return, astronaut Nick Hague reflected on his time in space, stating, “It’s been a privilege to call the space station home, to play my part in its 25-year legacy of doing research for humanity, and to work with colleagues, now friends, from around the globe.”

Sunita Williams: A Veteran Astronaut’s Homecoming

Sunita (Suni) Williams, a seasoned astronaut selected by NASA in 1998, is a veteran of two previous space missions—Expeditions 14/15 and 32/33. During her tenure aboard the ISS, she set a world record for female astronauts, conducting four spacewalks totaling 29 hours and 17 minutes.

Williams and Wilmore initially launched aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 5, 2024, for its first crewed flight. However, due to NASA’s decision to return Starliner uncrewed, the pair remained on the ISS as part of the Expedition 71/72 crew. Now, they are finally set to return home aboard SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft.

The Challenges of Long-Duration Space Travel

Spending extended periods in space comes with its challenges. Astronauts experience bone and muscle deterioration, exposure to high radiation levels, and vision impairment. Additionally, the psychological effects of isolation and prolonged weightlessness can be profound. Williams and Wilmore have spent 287 days in microgravity, making their return to Earth’s gravity an adjustment both physically and mentally.

NASA’s Veteran Butch Wilmore: A Distinguished Career

Butch Wilmore, who was selected as a NASA astronaut in 2000, has an illustrious career in space exploration. He previously served as a pilot on STS-129, spending over 259 hours in space. Alongside Williams, he remained on the ISS for over nine months after the Starliner’s return plans changed. Their return today marks the conclusion of an extraordinary mission.

Astronaut Compensation: How Much Did They Earn?

Despite their extended stay in space, Williams and Wilmore’s compensation remains in line with NASA’s policies for federal employees. According to retired astronaut Cady Coleman, astronauts do not receive overtime pay. Instead, they earn their regular salary, with a small daily stipend of $4 (Rs 347) for incidentals. Based on this, Williams and Wilmore will receive an additional $1,148 (approximately Rs 1 lakh) for their 287-day stay in orbit.

As GS-15 level federal employees, their annual base salary ranges between $125,133 and $162,672 (approximately Rs 1.08 crore - Rs 1.41 crore). Their prorated earnings for the nine-month mission are estimated between $93,850 and $122,004 (approximately Rs 81 lakh - Rs 1.05 crore), bringing their total earnings, including stipends, to $94,998 - $123,152 (approximately Rs 82 lakh - Rs 1.06 crore).

A Triumphant Return

As Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, Nick Hague, and Aleksandr Gorbunov descend back to Earth, their mission stands as a testament to human resilience and scientific progress. Their nine-month journey aboard the ISS has contributed significantly to ongoing space research and future exploration. The world now eagerly awaits their safe splashdown, marking yet another historic milestone in space travel.

