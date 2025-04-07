How a Religious Procession in Dhaka Carried a Message of Peace Across Borders

By Masum Billah, Dhaka

Advertisment

The Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mahajot organized a colorful procession in Dhaka on the occasion of Shuvo Ram Navami, the birth anniversary of Lord Ramchandra. The procession began from the Ram Sita Temple premises on Sunday and concluded at the Dayaganj intersection and Jayakali Temple intersection. More than a thousand Ram devotees took part in the procession.

Before the procession commenced, a discussion meeting was held at the temple premises. Bangladesh Jatiyo Hindu Mahajot President Advocate Dinabandhu Roy presided over the meeting, which was addressed by Secretary General Advocate Govinda Chandra Pramanik, Presidium Member Sujan Dey, Women’s Affairs Secretary Advocate Pratibha Bakchi, Student Mahajot President Sajib Kundu Tapu, among others.

In his speech, Advocate Govinda Chandra Pramanik stated that the Ramayana teaches us the importance of responsibility toward our neighbors and the principles of justice a ruler should uphold for his people. “At present, we, as neighbors, desire good relations with India based on fairness and equality,” he said. “The meeting held in Bangkok on Friday between our Chief Advisor Dr. Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has dispelled the negative perception that had developed about bilateral relations over the past few months. We believe that with mutual respect and admiration, the two neighboring countries will complement each other and pave the way forward. We hope that the visa complications with India will be resolved soon. Inspired by the noble message of the Ramayana, we aspire to live in peace in our beloved motherland.”

Other speakers included Executive President Advocate Pradeep Kumar Pal, Joint Secretary General Bishwanath Mohant, Prem Kumar Das, Tapas Biswas, Acting General Secretary Niloy Pal Adar, Joint General Secretary Shuvro Talukder, Media Affairs Secretary Shuvojit Chakraborty, and central leader Partha Das. Vivekananda Research Council General Secretary Narendranath Majumder was also present.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s M Yunus in First Talks since Regime Changed