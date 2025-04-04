PM Modi meets Bangladesh’s M Yunus in First Talks since Regime Changed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor of Bangladesh's interim government, today on sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also attended the meeting.

This was the first meeting between the two leaders since the Noble laureate Yunus took charge after the Sheikh Hasina’s government was removed in August last year. The meeting is seen as important, especially as Bangladesh has been getting closer to China- a move India is closely monitoring.

Relations between Delhi and Dhaka have grown tense since the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was ousted following a nationwide movement, leading to the establishment of an interim government. The former Prime Minister sought refuge in India. In the months that followed, India raised concerns over reported attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, while Dhaka maintained that "Bangladesh's minorities are Bangladesh's issue."

Mr. Yunus recent comments about India’s Northeastern States have stirred tensions between the two countries and triggered strong reactions from leaders in the region. In a video reportedly recorded during his four-day visit to China, Mr. Yunus is heard saying, "The seven states in the Northeastern part of India are known as the seven sisters. This region is landlocked, which has no direct access to the ocean." He describes Bangladesh as the "guardian of the ocean" for the region. "This offers a great opportunity. It might serve as an expansion if the Chinese economy.”

Reacting to the remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the Bangladesh leader's statement "offensive." He emphasized the need to strengthen rail and road networks to enhance connectivity between the Northeast and the rest of the country.

Taking to social media platform X, Sarma wrote, "The statement made by Md Yunus of Bangladesh’s so-called interim government, referring to the Seven Sister states of Northeast India as landlocked and positioning Bangladesh as their guardian of ocean access, is offensive and strongly condemnable." This remark underscores the persistent vulnerability narrative associated with India's strategic 'Chicken's Neck' corridor.

"Historically, some internal elements within India have made dangerous suggestions about cutting off this vital passageway to physically isolate the Northeast from the mainland. Therefore, it is crucial to strengthen railway and road networks through and around the Chicken's Neck corridor. Moreover, exploring alternative road routes that connect the Northeast to mainland India, bypassing the Chicken's Neck, should be top priority," Mr Sarma said.

"While this may involve major engineering challenges, it is possible with strong will and innovative planning. Provocative remarks like those made by Md Yuunis must not be taken lightly, as they reflect deeper strategic intentions and longstanding agendas," he added.

Earlier, on March 26, PM Modi sent a letter to Mr. Yunus extending wishes to Bangladesh on its Independence Day. In a message he emphasized the importance of mutual sensitivity in bilateral ties and described the Bangladesh Liberation War as a “shared history” between the two nations. "We stay dedicated to strengthening this partnership, guided by our shared goals of peace, stability, and prosperity, and built on each other's interests and concerns," he wrote.