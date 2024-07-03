How Hurricane Beryl Poses a Threat to the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico | Details Inside

Future Uncertainty: Beryl's path remains uncertain after the Gulf of Mexico. The weakening and retreat of the Southeast U.S. heat dome might allow Beryl to track towards the northwest or north in the western Gulf. Potential impacts range from eastern Mexico's Gulf Coast to Texas early next week. Despite expected weakening due to wind shear and land interaction, Beryl could still bring significant impacts as a tropical storm or hurricane. Some restrengthening is possible.