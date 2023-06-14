Hundreds Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes In Nigeria

Abdul Gana Lukpada said that the boat was carrying up to 300 people, which included both men and women from various communities. He further said, "It was early on Monday between 3:00 - 4:00 am. As they sailed, the boat hit a tree branch hiding in the water and it split into two. The volume of water was high, so it carried the passengers away. I've been informed that only 53 escaped. The rest are feared dead."