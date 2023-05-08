Hyderabad Woman Among 9 Killed in US Shooting Incident

In the tragic shooting incident that took place at a mall in the United States of America (USA), one Indian-origin woman was among the nine people killed when a gun-wielding man opened fire at the shoppers, reports emerged on Monday.
The shooting incident took place outside a mall at Dallas area in Texas on Saturday (local time).
The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya Thatikonda who was a resident of Saroornagar in Hyderabad and later moved to US to work as a project manager with a private company in Dallas.
According to reports, Thatikonda was out with her friend at the outlet mall when the gun-wielding man started shooting at the shoppers. Her friend sustained injuries and is currently in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, her family is planning to bring back her body to India.
“We are horrified by the senseless tragedy at Allen Premium Outlets and are outraged by the violence that continues to plague our country,” the Allen Premium Outlets, where the incident happened, said in a statement.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and others affected by this heinous act. We are thankful for the Allen Police Officer’s heroic actions and for the support of all the first responders,” it added.
The gunmen had been identified as Mauricio Garcia who was later shot dead by a police officer.