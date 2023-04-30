US: 5 Including 8-Year-Old Killed In Shooting In Texas

He also mentioned that the authorities found the victims on Friday night after they received a harassment report at around 11:30 pm local time. He was quoted by CNN as saying, “The victims, they came over to the fence said, 'Hey, could you mind not shooting out in the yard. We have a young baby that is trying to go sleep.”

Moreover, the suspect who was drinking reportedly responded saying, “I'll do what I want to in my front yard.” Capers said that the doorbell camera at the home of the victims at some point captured the suspect approaching with his rifle. “They were trying to take care of them babies and keep them babies alive,” he added about the victims.