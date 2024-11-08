“I am Trump’s Daughter”: Pakistani Woman’s Video Goes Viral

A video featuring a Pakistani woman named Amara Mazar Abbas has recently gone viral, drawing widespread attention and sparking humorous reactions on social media.
In the video, Amara makes the extraordinary claim that she is the daughter of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
Amara details her strained relationship with Trump’s wife, Melania, and recounts being taken back to Pakistan by her mother, whom she names as Lizana. She accuses Lizana of being indifferent to her personal issues and repeats that Trump often chastised Lizana for her neglect.
Describing Trump as a stern and serious individual, Amara expresses a longing to reconnect with her parents. She shares a peculiar memory of someone wishing Trump ‘Merry Christmas’,which reminds her of past holiday seasons when she participated in activities like planting trees.
Amara, who identifies as a Muslim and describes herself as someone who enjoys peace, mentions that British visitors often question her presence in Pakistan. Despite the video’s viral spread and the attention it has received, there is no evidence to support Amara’s claims of being related to Trump.
The video’s popularity has triggered varied reactions on social media, with many users finding it more amusing than credible.