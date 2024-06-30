I Draw Inspiration From My Hindu Faith: UK PM Sunak at London Temple

“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” said Sunak. “I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on the Bhagavad Gita. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully. That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents, and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service,” he added.