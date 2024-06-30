I Draw Inspiration From My Hindu Faith: UK PM Sunak at London Temple

As the July 4 general election approaches, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty sought divine blessings at the iconic BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London, commonly known as the Neasden Temple.
The couple received a warm welcome, with loud cheers as their convoy arrived at the temple grounds on Saturday evening. They performed a puja guided by the priests, toured the grand temple complex, and interacted with volunteers and senior community leaders.
Cricket enthusiast Sunak began his address to the congregation by referencing India’s recent victory in the T20 World Cup. He then spoke about the inspiration he draws from his Hindu faith.
“I am Hindu and like all of you, I draw inspiration and comfort from my faith,” said Sunak. “I was proud to be sworn in as a member of parliament on the Bhagavad Gita. Our faith teaches us to do our duty and not fret about the outcome as long as one does it faithfully. That is what I was brought up to believe by my wonderful and loving parents, and that is how I live my life; and that is what I want to pass on to my daughters as they grow up. It is dharma which guides me in my approach to public service,” he added.
Sunak also referenced his general practitioner father and pharmacist mother’s community service, as well as the philanthropic work of his mother-in-law, Sudha Murty, in India. He praised his wife, calling her the greatest support a husband could have and someone committed to public service.
As Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage, the 44-year-old expressed his gratitude to the community for their prayers and love, pledging to continue making them proud.
“You have been with me every step of the way. On the hardest days in this job, I have felt your backing. And I know the pride there is to have a British Asian Prime Minister, and I am determined to never let you down,” he said.
Addressing a recent controversy involving a far-right activist using a racist slur against him during the election campaign, Sunak highlighted the UK's multi-faith credentials.
“I’m proud to be the first British Asian Prime Minister, but I’m even prouder that it is not a big deal. The events of the last few days should not make us forget that the United Kingdom is the world’s most successful multi-ethnic, multi-faith democracy and we should all be uplifted by that,” Sunak said amid applause.
He promised to create a secure future for the country where people of all religions feel equally at home. On the election pitch for his incumbent Conservative Party, he mentioned Tory candidates contesting from constituencies around the temple in north London and reiterated his core policy themes around tax cuts and education. He also drew parallels between the values of his party and the Indian diaspora: “Education, hard work, family, those are my values. Those are your values. Those are Conservative values.”
Sunak and Murty last visited a BAPS temple during his visit to India for the G20 Summit in September, where they offered prayers at the Akshardham Temple in New Delhi. During their visit to the London temple, they performed abhishek of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, the teenage form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, and mingled with the crowds.
“This mandir stands as a great statement of the contributions that this community makes to Britain. When I travelled to India for the G20, it was an honour to visit the Akshardham,” said Sunak, who was warmly received as he interacted with young children and elders alike, accepting spiritual beads from one elderly devotee.
Murty, dressed in a bright blue saree, also spent time mingling with the women and interacting with children who were excited to see her.