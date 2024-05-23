UK Set for Polls as PM Rishi Sunak Declares July 4 as Election Date

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak ended weeks of speculation on Wednesday by announcing that the UK's general election will take place on July 4.
Addressing the nation from the steps of 10 Downing Street on a rainy evening in London, Sunak, Britain's first Prime Minister of Indian heritage, confirmed the summer poll scheduled for six weeks from now. He also noted that Parliament would soon be dissolved following his formal request to King Charles III.
Rishi Sunak highlighted his record, tracing back to his tenure as finance minister during the COVID-19 lockdowns, as he made his pitch to the British electorate.
"Earlier today, I spoke with His Majesty the King to request the dissolution of Parliament. The King has granted this request, and we will have a general election on the fourth of July," Sunak declared, standing drenched in the rain.
Sunak pointed to the furlough scheme he introduced as Chancellor of the Exchequer to safeguard jobs during the pandemic and the "economic stability" he provided as Prime Minister during some of the country's "darkest days."
Sunak's announcement comes as the Conservative Party faces bleak prospects in the upcoming general election, with opinion polls predicting a significant defeat. The Opposition Labour Party holds a strong lead after recent successes in byelections and local elections.