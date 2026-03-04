No Proof Iran Building Nuclear Bomb, but No Cooperation Either: Global Atomic Watchdog

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, has said there is no evidence that Iran is building a nuclear bomb, even as he flagged serious concerns over Tehran’s stockpile of near-weapons-grade uranium and restricted inspection access. His remarks come amid escalating tensions following US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

In a post on X, Grossi stated that while there has been no proof of Iran constructing a nuclear weapon, the accumulation of large quantities of enriched uranium and unresolved safeguards issues remains troubling. He added that unless Iran cooperates fully with inspectors, the IAEA cannot certify that its nuclear programme is exclusively peaceful.

What Grossi Said

Grossi, in an interview, reiterated to CNN that the agency had not identified a structured or systematic programme aimed at building a nuclear weapon. He acknowledged concerns over the “unjustified accumulation” of near military-grade material and lack of inspection transparency, but clarified that there was no indication a bomb was imminent.

Grossi said the IAEA does not judge intentions and must balance the absence of evidence of a weapons programme with existing red flags. He noted that assessments about timelines can be subjective, even if some countries believe Iran’s activities are directly linked to weaponisation.

US Administration’s Strong Response

US President Donald Trump defended recent actions against Iran, claiming that failure to act would have led to nuclear war. He described the Iranian leadership as dangerous and asserted that they would have used nuclear weapons if they had acquired them.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio echoed the position, stating that Iran’s leadership harbours ambitions to develop nuclear weapons under the cover of missile and drone programmes. He argued that recent actions were aimed at dismantling Iran’s military capabilities to prevent future threats.

Conflict Enters Day 5

The conflict in West Asia has entered its fifth day following coordinated US and Israeli strikes on Iran that reportedly killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other senior figures. In retaliation, Tehran has launched counter-strikes targeting American military bases and Israeli assets in the region.

As global tensions mount, the IAEA’s position underscores a critical distinction: while Iran’s nuclear activities raise significant concern, the agency maintains that it has found no concrete evidence of an active bomb-building programme.

