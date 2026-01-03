Donald Trump Shares First Image of Venezuelan President Maduro Aboard US Warship

In a stunning development, US President Donald Trump released the first image of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima following a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, President Trump confirmed the operation, stating, “Nicolas Maduro on board the USS Iwo Jima.” He later told the media that the mission had originally been planned four days ago but was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. “The weather has to be perfect... It was amazing. It was highly guarded, like a fortress. We had nobody killed, we lost no aircraft,” Trump said.

The strikes, conducted in coordination with US law enforcement, successfully captured Maduro and Flores and flew them out of the country. US Attorney General Pamela Bondi announced that Maduro has been indicted on multiple charges in the Southern District of New York, including Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess these weapons against the United States.

“The captured Venezuelan dictator will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil,” Bondi said, praising the US military and President Trump for the “incredible and highly successful mission” to bring the alleged international narco-traffickers to justice.

The capture of Maduro comes amid rising tensions between the United States and Venezuela, marking a dramatic escalation in the geopolitical landscape of the region.

