US Revokes Sheikh Hasina’s Visa Amid Crisis; Son Sajeeb Reveals Uncertain Future

Tense Relations with the US

According to news agency AFP, Sheikh Hasina had maintained a largely productive relationship with the United States during her tenure, aligning on key issues such as countering Islamist extremism and providing refuge to Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. However, the US had increasingly voiced concerns over her alleged autocratic tendencies, imposing visa sanctions over perceived threats to democracy. As the unrest in Bangladesh continues, the US has called for calm, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urging all parties to refrain from further violence. "Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead," Miller stated.