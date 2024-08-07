US Revokes Sheikh Hasina’s Visa Amid Crisis; Son Sajeeb Reveals Uncertain Future

In a dramatic escalation of Bangladesh’s ongoing political crisis, the United States has reportedly revoked the visa of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. This move comes shortly after Hasina resigned from her position on Monday, fleeing the country amid widespread protests and violence. News 18, citing sources close to the opposition in Bangladesh, reported on Tuesday that Hasina’s visa was revoked, further complicating her attempts to find refuge abroad.
According to news agency AFP, Sheikh Hasina had maintained a largely productive relationship with the United States during her tenure, aligning on key issues such as countering Islamist extremism and providing refuge to Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. However, the US had increasingly voiced concerns over her alleged autocratic tendencies, imposing visa sanctions over perceived threats to democracy. As the unrest in Bangladesh continues, the US has called for calm, with State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller urging all parties to refrain from further violence. "Too many lives have been lost over the course of the past several weeks, and we urge calm and restraint in the days ahead," Miller stated.
In response to the crisis, Bangladesh’s president dissolved Parliament on Tuesday, paving the way for new elections to replace Sheikh Hasina. This decision followed weeks of violent protests that culminated in Hasina fleeing the country after losing the military’s support. As Bangladesh braces for a political transition, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has expressed willingness to lead an interim government. "I am honoured by the trust of the protesters who wish for me to lead the interim government," Yunus said in a statement to AFP, calling for free and fair elections in the country.
Reports have surfaced that Sheikh Hasina initially planned to seek asylum in the United Kingdom following a brief stopover in India. However, her attempts to secure refuge in the UK appear uncertain. The UK Home Office has stated that British immigration rules do not allow individuals to travel to the country specifically to seek asylum or temporary refuge. "The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge," the UK government noted.
With her UK asylum plans in jeopardy, Hasina is reportedly exploring other options, including the United Arab Emirates, Finland, and Belgium. In the meantime, she remains in India, where she landed on Monday at Ghaziabad's Hindan Air Base. Sources suggest that India is providing a temporary haven for Hasina until a final asylum destination is determined.
Sajeeb Wazed, Sheikh Hasina’s son, has offered some insight into his mother’s situation and future plans. Speaking to Times Now, Wazed emphasized that Hasina has not yet made any decisions about where she will settle. "She’s going to stay in Delhi for a little while. My sister is there as well, so she’s not alone. And she has not decided where she's going to live," Wazed said. He downplayed rumours of Hasina seeking political asylum in the UK, noting that these reports were unconfirmed.
Wazed also reflected on the significant achievements of the Awami League government under his mother’s leadership, highlighting the progress made in stabilizing and transforming Bangladesh over the past 15 years. Despite the current turmoil, Wazed maintained that Hasina’s contributions to the country’s development should not be overlooked.
The political crisis in Bangladesh has led to severe unrest, with hundreds of people killed as security forces attempted to suppress the protests. The demonstrations, initially sparked by a controversial job quota in government employment, quickly escalated into a broader challenge to Hasina’s rule. On Monday, thousands of protestors stormed key government buildings, prompting Hasina to flee the country.
As Bangladesh faces an uncertain future, the international community is closely watching how the situation unfolds. The formation of an interim government and the upcoming elections will be critical in determining the country’s trajectory. Meanwhile, Sheikh Hasina’s next steps remain unclear as she navigates her exile and seeks a safe haven abroad.