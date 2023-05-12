Imran Khan Granted Two-Weeks Protective Bail

The Islamabad High Court said the ruling is only applicable within the boundaries of Islamabad. The court has further ordered that Imran Khan is not to be arrested in any case until May 17. The court also ordered not to arrest him in any case filed after May 9.

Further, according to Dawn News, the Islamabad High Court, while granting a reprieve to the former prime minister, said Imran Khan should be granted bail if martial law, which is sanctioned by Article 245 of the country's Constitution, has been enforced in the country for two weeks.