Imran Khan Granted Two-Weeks Protective Bail

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been granted two weeks protective bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case on Friday.
The major relief for Imran Khan comes a day after the Supreme Court declared his arrest in the Al-Qadir Trust case as “invalid and unlawful.” A division bench of the Islamabad High Court granted bail to the former Pakistan prime minister.
The Islamabad High Court said the ruling is only applicable within the boundaries of Islamabad. The court has further ordered that Imran Khan is not to be arrested in any case until May 17. The court also ordered not to arrest him in any case filed after May 9.
Further, according to Dawn News, the Islamabad High Court, while granting a reprieve to the former prime minister, said Imran Khan should be granted bail if martial law, which is sanctioned by Article 245 of the country's Constitution, has been enforced in the country for two weeks.
The Friday hearing was delayed for nearly two hours due to security reasons. The cricketer-turned-politician arrived back at the Islamabad High Court in a secure convoy and walked into the building flanked by dozens of police and paramilitaries.
Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party said thousands of “peaceful Pakistanis” from across the country will gather in Islamabad in solidarity with their leader.
Imran Khan was arrested on Tuesday in a corruption case on the orders of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). He was forcefully arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court where he was present for biometrics before the hearing of a corruption case. Following this, widespread violent protests were reported in the nation by the supporters of the former prime minister.