India Advises Citizens to Leave Iran Amid Rising Tensions

The Embassy of India has issued a fresh advisory urging all Indian citizens in Iran to leave the country immediately amid fears of potential US military strikes. The advisory, applicable to students, pilgrims, business travellers, and tourists, recommends departing “by available means of transport, including commercial flights.”

Reiterating a previous advisory from January 14, 2026, the Embassy urged Indians to exercise caution, avoid protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Embassy, and monitor local news for developments. Citizens have also been asked to keep travel and identification documents, including passports, readily accessible. Indian nationals in Iran are also encouraged to register with the Embassy.

The advisory comes as anti-government protests continue in Iran. On Saturday, new demonstrations erupted following 40-day memorials for people killed during earlier anti-government rallies in January. According to Iran’s state news agency, students staged protests at five universities in Tehran and one in Mashhad. A video verified by AFP showed large crowds at Sharif University chanting anti-government slogans and waving the flag of Iran’s toppled monarchy.

The alert comes amid rising US-Iran tensions. The United States and Iran are scheduled to hold another round of nuclear talks on Thursday in Geneva, facilitated by Oman. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has intensified the movement of military aircraft and equipment to the Middle East as nuclear negotiations remain fragile, raising concerns of potential military action.

The Indian Embassy has urged all citizens in Iran to remain vigilant, stay indoors if possible, and contact the Embassy for any assistance.

