Taiwan on Alert as China Sends 27 Military Aircraft and Six Naval Vessels

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence (MND) reported a significant surge in Chinese military operations in the vicinity of the island. From 6 am local time on Sunday to 6 am on Monday, Taiwan detected 27 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels conducting manoeuvres around its territory.
The MND confirmed that 19 aircraft from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, entering Taiwan’s northern, central, southwestern, and eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).
In a post on X, the MND stated, “27 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 19 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central, and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”
This latest military activity adds to a pattern of provocations by Beijing, which has ramped up its military presence near Taiwan in recent months. Prior to this surge, Taiwan had detected four Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels operating around the island from 6 am on Saturday to 6 am on Sunday, with two PLA aircraft also crossing the median line during that timeframe.
The MND noted, “4 PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.”
After three days of relative calm, Taiwan observed renewed military activity from China on Saturday, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region. Since September 2020, China has increasingly employed gray zone tactics, incrementally boosting the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating near Taiwan, which includes regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan’s ADIZ and military exercises around the island.
As the situation evolves, Taiwan remains vigilant and prepared to respond to any further escalations in military activity by China.