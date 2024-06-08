India-Bangladesh Mitali Express Cancelled Temporarily For Eid

Amid Eid celebrations, the Indian Railways decided to cancel Mitali Express between India and Bangladesh temporarily. The Railways has also extended the periodicity of two summer special trains.
"Indian Railways has decided to cancel the services of train no. 13132/13131 (New Jalpaiguri – Dhaka - New Jalpaiguri) Mitali Express due to celebration of Eid festival in consultation with the Bangladesh Railway," a statement issued on Saturday read.
"Also, NFR has decided to clear extra rush of passengers by continuing the services of two pairs of special trains bearing no. 06221/06222 (Mysuru – Muzaffarpur - Mysuru) for two trips each&train no. 01665/01666 (Rani Kamlapati- Agartala - Rani Kamlapati) will run for twenty-six trips each in both directions respectively. These trains will run with the existing days of service, timings and stoppages," it added.
According to the announcement, the New Jalpaiguri to Dhaka 13132 Mitali Express trains on June 12, 16 and 19, and the reverse Dhaka to New Jalpaiguri 13131 train on June 13, 17 and 20 stood cancelled.
"The normal services of Mitali Express will resume soon after Eid festival is over at Bangladesh," the Railways said.
Meanwhile, to accommodate the surge in passenger traffic, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has decided to extend the services of two special trains. The Mysuru-Muzaffarpur-Mysuru train will operate for two additional trips each, while the Rani Kamlapati-Agartala-Rani Kamlapati train will run for 26 additional trips each.
The first train connects Mysuru in Karnataka with Muzaffarpur in Bihar, offering an essential route for passengers traveling between these regions. The second train links Rani Kamlapati station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, with Agartala in Tripura, providing crucial connectivity for travelers between central and northeastern India.