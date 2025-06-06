India & Denmark Set Sail Towards a Greener Maritime Future

In a significant move to bolster sustainable maritime practices, India and Denmark have inaugurated a Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Green Shipping. This initiative, stemming from the 2024 Memorandum of Understanding on maritime affairs, aims to enhance the quality and efficiency of maritime activities while promoting a green transition in India's maritime sector.

Advertisment

The CoE will focus on developing green corridors through pre-feasibility studies, identifying viable routes, and formulating supportive policies and infrastructure. Key institutions like the Maersk McKinney Moller Centre for Zero Carbon Shipping and India's National Centre of Excellence for Green Port and Shipping will collaborate on this endeavour.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal emphasised the alignment of this initiative with India's 'Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047,' which envisions the country as a global hub for green shipping. Denmark's Minister Morten Bødskov highlighted the importance of this collaboration in advancing sustainable maritime practices.

Also Read: Sarbananda Sonowal, Japanese Minister Hold Talks to Strengthen Maritime Ties