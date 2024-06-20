India-France-Australia Meeting Reaffirms Commitment To Indo-Pacific

The three sides reviewed the progress under the three pillars of trilateral cooperation: maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs. They also identified new proposals for furthering trilateral cooperation, including initiatives under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) mechanisms, as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation and multilateral engagements.