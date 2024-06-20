World

India-France-Australia Meeting Reaffirms Commitment To Indo-Pacific

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the discussions on X, stating that the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement.
India-France-Australia Meeting Reaffirms Commitment To Indo-Pacific
India-France-Australia Meeting Reaffirms Commitment To Indo-PacificImage: X/Randhir Jaiswal
Pratidin Time

The third India-France-Australia Trilateral Focal Points Meeting was held virtually on Wednesday, where the three nations reviewed progress in maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement. This meeting reinforced their commitment to shared values and collaborative efforts towards a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

India was represented by Joint Secretary (Europe West) in the Ministry of External Affairs Piyush Srivastava and Joint Secretary (Oceania and Indo-Pacific) Paramita Tripathi. The French delegation was led by Benoit Guidee, Director at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Asia and Oceania), while Sarah Storey, First Assistant Secretary, South and Central Asia Division, Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, led the Australian side.

The three sides reviewed the progress under the three pillars of trilateral cooperation: maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs. They also identified new proposals for furthering trilateral cooperation, including initiatives under the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) and the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) mechanisms, as well as Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) cooperation and multilateral engagements.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the discussions on X, stating that the meeting focused on enhancing cooperation in maritime safety and security, marine and environmental cooperation, and multilateral engagement.

Last year, during the second India-France-Australia Trilateral Focal Points Meeting, the three sides had identified key projects to be initiated, setting a foundation for the ongoing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

India-France-Australia Meeting Reaffirms Commitment To Indo-Pacific
10 Must-See Coastal Towns on the Pacific Coast Highway
India
Australia
France
Indo-Pacific

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
world>>world/india-france-australia-meeting-reaffirms-commitment-to-indo-pacific
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com