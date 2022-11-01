PM Modi Visits Site Of Morbi Bridge Collapse In Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Morbi in Gujarat on Tuesday after the cable suspension bridge claimed the lives of at least 135 people.

The search and rescue operation is underway in the Machchhu river.

At least 135 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu River.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi.

The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said.