India Rejects Claims After PM Modi’s Name Appears in US Epstein Files

India on Friday firmly dismissed any suggestion of wrongdoing after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name appeared in a reference within newly released files of the United States Justice Department linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Responding to media reports, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the reference was being misrepresented and had no basis in fact. He clarified that the mention relates only to Prime Minister Modi’s official visit to Israel in July 2017.

“We have seen reports of an email message from the so-called Epstein files that has a reference to the Prime Minister and his visit to Israel,” Jaiswal said. “Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister’s official visit, the rest of the allusions are nothing more than baseless and trashy remarks by a convicted criminal and deserve to be dismissed outright.”

Prime Minister Modi’s 2017 visit to Israel was historic, as it marked the first time an Indian Prime Minister travelled to the country since India and Israel established full diplomatic relations in 1992.

The clarification came hours after the US Department of Justice released a massive new set of documents related to its investigation into Epstein, a convicted sex offender who died in prison in 2019. The latest release includes millions of pages of records, along with thousands of videos and images, made public under a transparency law passed after sustained public pressure in the United States.

According to US officials, the disclosures are part of efforts to reveal what authorities knew about Epstein’s crimes and his interactions with powerful and influential individuals. However, officials have cautioned that references in the files do not imply guilt or involvement in any wrongdoing.

Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019 on federal charges of sex trafficking minors. He died in a New York jail cell while awaiting trial, in a death officially ruled a suicide. His case continues to draw global attention due to the high-profile names that surface in connection with his social circle.

India has made it clear that any attempt to link the Prime Minister to Epstein beyond the documented official visit is misleading and irresponsible, reiterating that unfounded speculation should not be treated as fact.

