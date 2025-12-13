WATCH: Unseen Epstein Images Drag Powerful Names Back Into Spotlight

Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee have released a new set of photographs linked to late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, reigniting controversy around his connections with some of the world’s most influential figures.

The 19 images, made public on Friday (local time), are part of a much larger collection of more than 95,000 photographs obtained from Epstein’s estate. According to the committee, the newly released pictures show several well-known personalities who were part of Epstein’s social circle over the years.

Among those seen in the images are current US President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and other high-profile individuals. The release has renewed demands from Democrats for full transparency and the public disclosure of all Epstein-related files.

In a post on X, Oversight Committee Democrats said the photographs raise serious questions about Epstein’s relationships with powerful people and accused the White House of withholding information. They described the images as only a small fraction of the material in their possession and urged authorities to make the remaining files public.

🚨 BREAKING: Oversight Dems received 95,000 new photos from Jeffrey Epstein's estate. These disturbing images raise even more questions about Epstein and his relationships with some of the most powerful men in the world.



Time to end this White House cover-up. Release the files! pic.twitter.com/nQNIywayb9 — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 12, 2025

One of the photographs reportedly shows Trump standing with several women wearing leis, though their faces were blurred by the committee. Another image features a bowl of novelty condoms bearing a caricature of Trump’s face and a slogan, items said to have been sold by a New York-based novelty shop.

Other images include former White House strategist Steve Bannon posing for a mirror selfie with Epstein, as well as photographs showing Epstein alongside Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell and others. Another image reportedly features Bill Gates with Britain’s former Prince Andrew.

Despite the high-profile nature of those pictured, lawmakers noted that none of the photographs appear to show illegal or inappropriate behaviour. Details about where or when the images were taken, or who took them, have not been confirmed.

The White House strongly criticised the release, accusing Democrats of presenting selectively chosen images to fuel speculation. White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said the photos were being used to push a misleading narrative and pointed out that several Democrats have also been linked to Epstein in past documents.

Jackson said the Trump administration has consistently backed Epstein’s victims, calling for transparency and releasing thousands of documents related to the case. She also accused Democrats of ignoring Epstein’s ties to figures within their own party.

