India-Russia Sign Major Maritime Pacts to Boost Trade and Polar Training

India and Russia on Thursday signed two landmark Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening maritime connectivity, expanding shipbuilding cooperation under the Make in India initiative, and facilitating specialised training for Indian seafarers in polar waters.

The agreements mark a significant step forward in the India–Russia maritime partnership, with a sharp focus on strengthening strategic sea routes, improving trade logistics, and enhancing India’s workforce capabilities for operations in the Arctic region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised the strategic importance of maritime cooperation between the two countries, stating that India and Russia will move forward with renewed energy on the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the Northern Sea Route (NSR), and the Chennai–Vladivostok Eastern Maritime Corridor (EMC).

“Enhancing connectivity between the two countries is our top priority. I am pleased that we will now collaborate in training Indian seafarers for polar waters. This will strengthen Arctic cooperation and open new employment opportunities for India’s youth,” the Prime Minister said.

He further added that deepening cooperation in shipbuilding would reinforce the Make in India mission, while generating jobs, boosting skills and enhancing regional connectivity.

Key Highlights of the Two MoUs

The first MoU focuses on training Indian seafarers for operations in polar regions. Aligned with the STCW Convention and the Polar Code, it provides a framework for joint development of specialised training programmes, exchange of expertise, and capacity building to operate safely in ice-bound and extreme weather conditions.

The second MoU, signed between the Maritime Board of the Russian Federation and India’s Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, establishes a structured mechanism for regular consultations on maritime policy, safety, security, and the peaceful use of seas and oceans in accordance with international law.

Strengthening Strategic Trade Corridors

India–Russia maritime collaboration will be advanced through three major strategic corridors:

International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC): Expected to increase container movement from 1.5 lakh to nearly 50 lakh TEUs annually, strengthening India’s access to Russia and Central Asia via Iran.

Northern Sea Route (NSR): Identified as a strategic Arctic shipping route that significantly shortens distances between Asia and Europe. Both sides have agreed to form sub-groups on cargo traffic and shipbuilding cooperation.

Eastern Maritime Corridor (Chennai–Vladivostok): Nearly 40 percent shorter than the conventional Mumbai–Saint Petersburg route, this corridor has seen rising cargo volumes in 2024–25 and is expected to drive port expansion, rail connectivity and industrial development, including LNG and fertiliser infrastructure in the Russian Far East.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, said the MoUs represent a defining moment in India’s maritime ambitions.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is emerging as a key connector between the Indian Ocean and Arctic routes. Strengthening shipbuilding under Make in India, equipping our seafarers with polar training, and developing new trade corridors will generate jobs, build future-ready skills and create resilient supply chains,” Sonowal said.

He further described the agreement as a “future-oriented partnership” that will power growth, innovation, and long-term economic cooperation between the two nations.

This renewed maritime collaboration is expected to significantly transform connectivity between Asia, Europe and the Arctic, reinforcing India–Russia ties and positioning both countries as major stakeholders in future global shipping networks.

