India-Saudi Arabia High-Level Task Force on Investments Holds First Meeting

Future Plans and Commitments

To further these discussions, both sides agreed on the necessity of regular consultations between their technical teams to reach specific investment agreements. An empowered delegation, led by the Secretary of Petroleum, will visit Saudi Arabia for follow-up discussions on investments in the oil and gas sector.

In addition, the Saudi side was invited to set up an office of the Sovereign Wealth Fund PIF (Public Investment Fund) in India, to facilitate smoother investment processes.