India, Singapore Sign MoU for Cooperation in Law and Dispute Resolution

In a major development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between India and Singapore for cooperation in the field of law and dispute resolution on Thursday.
The MoU was signed in a virtual meeting of the Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Government of India, Arjun Ram Meghwal for the Indian side and the Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law, Government of Singapore, Edwin Tong for the Singapore side.
The collaboration signifies a significant milestone in the relationship between the two nations, ushering in a new era of mutual understanding, partnership, and progress.
It is on further cooperation between the two countries in the areas of common interest such as international commercial dispute resolution; matters relating to the promotion of robust alternative dispute resolution mechanisms in respective countries and the establishment of a Joint Consultative Committee to oversee the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding.
Arjun Ram Meghwal while virtually addressing the event said that the signing of the MoU signifies the collective commitment to deepening collaboration in the field of law and dispute resolution, with a focus on sharing best practices, exchanging expertise, and facilitating capacity building initiatives for the stakeholder.
Edwin Tong stated that "Singapore enjoys excellent, broad-based and multifaceted relations with India. Given our strong economic and commercial ties, it is imperative for us to continually deepen our cooperation in the legal and dispute resolution fields."
This collaboration therefore marks a key milestone in strengthening cooperation between India and Singapore with focus on exchange of best practices in the sphere of law and dispute resolution, which will eventually enable adoption of efficacious mechanisms for resolution of disputes through alternate dispute resolution mechanisms.