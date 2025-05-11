India Thwarts Massive Overnight Drone Offensive, Targets Military Sites in Lahore and Gujranwala

In a significant escalation of cross-border hostilities, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti confirmed that Indian air defense forces successfully intercepted a coordinated drone offensive launched by the enemy on the night of May 8 and 9. The drone swarm, involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), targeted multiple Indian cities in a widespread operation beginning at 10:30 PM, ranging from Srinagar to Naliya.

"Our air defence preparedness ensured that there was no damage on the ground or to any of the intended targets that the enemy had planned for," said Air Marshal Bharti, lauding the armed forces' swift and effective response.

He further revealed that in a "measured and calibrated" counter-attack, India struck key enemy military infrastructure, specifically targeting surveillance radar sites located in Lahore and Gujranwala. The retaliation was carefully executed to avoid collateral damage while ensuring strategic deterrence.

The drone attacks, which continued through the night and into the early morning hours, were believed to have been launched from areas near Lahore. In a disturbing revelation, Air Marshal Bharti criticized the enemy’s decision to allow civilian and even international passenger flights to continue operations out of Lahore airport during the ongoing hostilities.

"It is quite insensitive and dangerous to allow civilian aircraft to fly while actively engaging in military drone operations," he remarked, highlighting the risks this posed to regional air safety. Indian forces, he noted, had to exercise "extreme caution" to avoid any mishaps involving non-combatant aircraft.

It is to be noted that the development marks one of the most intense uses of drone warfare in the region to date and underscores the growing reliance on UAVs in modern combat operations.

Furthermore, Air Marshal Bharti claimed that the Indian armed forces remain on high alert amid concerns of further escalation.

