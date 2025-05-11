Muridke, Lashkar’s Breeding Ground of Terror, Was Among Targets in Cross-Border Operation: DGMO

Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai has identified Muridke—long known as the nerve center of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)—as one of the hubs scrutinized during India's latest counter-terror offensive. The town in Pakistan’s Punjab province has, over the years, produced several globally known terrorists including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.

Speaking at a media briefing, Lt Gen Ghai revealed the meticulous planning that went into Operation Sindoor, which targeted nine identified terror camps across the border. “It set into motion a very diligent and microscopic scarring of the terror landscape across the borders and the identification of terror camps and training sites,” he said.

According to the DGMO, while multiple terror hubs were initially detected, several were found to be deserted—likely vacated in anticipation of retaliatory action from India. Intelligence inputs confirmed the operational status of nine camps, which became the focus of the strike.

“There was also a term of reference and our own binding self-imposed restriction to target only terrorists and thus prevent collateral damage,” Lt Gen Ghai clarified, underscoring India’s precision-strike doctrine.

Of the nine camps targeted, some were located in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), while others, including facilities near Muridke, were within Pakistan’s Punjab province. The choice of targets, he added, was based on real-time inputs from multiple intelligence agencies, ensuring credible and actionable evidence before the operation was executed.

India's military leadership has consistently emphasized its commitment to striking only against terror infrastructure, without endangering civilian lives. Lt Gen Ghai’s remarks reaffirm India's strategic resolve in the wake of attacks like the recent massacre in Pahalgam and its broader counter-terror mission.

