India Warns of Fierce Response After Pakistan Violates Ceasefire Within Hours, Says DGMO Rajiv Ghai

In a stark revelation, India’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, confirmed that Pakistan violated the ceasefire agreement just hours after it was brokered through direct military-to-military communication.

Speaking to the press, Lt Gen Ghai stated, “My communication with the Pakistani DGMO took place at 15:35 hrs yesterday, during which he proposed cessation of hostilities. Accordingly, cross-border firing and air intrusions by either side were to cease with effect from 17:00 hrs on May 10.” Both sides also agreed to resume discussions on May 12 at 12:00 hrs to deliberate on modalities to ensure the ceasefire’s longevity.

However, the fragile peace unraveled within hours. “Disappointingly — though not unexpectedly — the Pakistan Army breached the agreement with cross-border firing and drone intrusions across the Line of Control (LoC) through last night and into the early hours of today,” Lt Gen Ghai said.

Indian forces responded “robustly” to the violations, with the DGMO sending a follow-up hotline message to his Pakistani counterpart early today. The message highlighted the breach of the May 10 understanding and conveyed India’s “firm and clear intent” to retaliate “fiercely” in the event of any further provocations.

He further disclosed that the Chief of Army Staff has granted the Indian Army “full authority” to act decisively in defending Indian territory and civilian lives.

Tensions remain high along the LoC and the International Border as India maintains heightened vigilance in anticipation of further aggression.

