Indian Ambassador Pays Courtesy Call To Nepal Home Minister

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava on Wednesday made a courtesy call to Nepal Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha where they discussed a wide range of issues of interest to both nations.

Naveen Srivastava reached the office of the Home Minister in Singhadurbar which is the administrative capital of Nepal to discuss issues including Nepal Prime Minister Parachanda’s visit to India, diplomatic relations between India and Nepal and border security, among several other matters.

The Deputy as well as Home Minister of Nepal, Narayan Kaji Shrestha assured the Ambassador from India, Naveen Srivastava aobut the timely visit of the Nepal Prime Minister and also committed to make the diplomatic relations between the two countries stronger than ever.

Similarly, the Nepal Home Minister also mentioned that the two countries should indulge in timely discussions and make plans and hold discussions on the border management and controlling cross-border criminal activities.

An official who was a part of the meeting in Nepal was quoted by ANI as saying, “Home Minister referring to his recent visit to one of the BOP (Border Out Post) along Indian border stated that both the nations have been carrying out the works along border effectively.”

Meanwhile, the Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava also appraised the Nepali minister that India looked forward to the visit of Nepal Prime Minister Parachanda. Srivastava also mentioned that both nations should work together on issues like security along the borders.

The official further said, “There also was discussion about Nepalgunj- Rupaidiya, Bhairahawa- Sunauli and Dodhara-Chandani Integrated Check post.”

It may be noted that as close neighbours with good relations, India and Nepal have long-standing collaborations in the educational sector as well.

India’s efforts to help Nepal improve its human resources and advance the socioeconomic well-being of the entire region include capacity-building initiatives and scholarships.