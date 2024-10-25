Indian and Chinese Troops Begin Disengagement in Eastern Ladakh

Indian and Chinese troops have initiated disengagement at two critical friction points—Demchok and the Depsang Plains—in the Eastern Ladakh sector. Defence officials confirmed that, as per agreements reached between the two nations, Indian troops have begun pulling back equipment to rear positions in the respective areas.
This move follows an announcement by India on October 21 that a breakthrough had been achieved in discussions with China regarding patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), effectively ending a four-year-long military standoff.
Speaking at an event in New Delhi on October 24, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that India and China had reached a consensus to restore the "ground situation" along the LAC, based on principles of equal and mutual security. He further highlighted that the agreement would also enable the restoration of traditional patrolling and grazing rights in these areas. Singh attributed the progress to continuous dialogue between the two countries, noting that "sooner or later, solutions will emerge."
India and China have been engaged in diplomatic and military-level talks to resolve tensions along the LAC, which have persisted since the 2020 standoff in eastern Ladakh. The border dispute began following aggressive military maneuvers by China, resulting in prolonged hostilities that strained bilateral relations.
On October 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia, where both leaders welcomed the agreement on patrolling arrangements. Prime Minister Modi emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability at the border and underscored that mutual trust should remain the foundation of bilateral ties.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, addressing the media during the BRICS summit in Kazan, confirmed that the two leaders reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic perspective. Misri noted that the restoration of peace along the border would pave the way for normalizing relations between the two nations.
He added that officials from both sides would now engage in discussions to enhance strategic communication and stabilize ties through established bilateral mechanisms, including foreign minister-level dialogues.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar also commented on the development on October 22, confirming that the agreement would restore the situation along the LAC to its pre-May 2020 status.