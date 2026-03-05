Indian Navy Begins Search Operation After Iranian Ship Sinks Off Sri Lanka

The Indian Navy on Thursday confirmed that it launched a search and rescue operation after receiving a distress call from the Iranian warship IRIS Dena, which was hit by a US torpedo earlier this week.

According to an official statement, the distress signal was received at the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) in Colombo in the early hours of March 4, as reported by the Sri Lankan Navy. The attack reportedly took place within Sri Lanka’s exclusive economic zone, around 19 nautical miles off the southern port city of Galle.

The warship later sank following the strike by a US submarine. At the time of the attack, there were at least 130 people on board.

Sources said more than 80 sailors lost their lives in the incident, while 32 crew members were rescued by Sri Lankan authorities. Search efforts were intensified in the surrounding waters after the distress alert was issued.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly described the strike as a “quiet death,” referring to the submarine-launched torpedo attack.

The incident has further heightened tensions in the region, as the conflict between the United States and Iran continues to escalate. The presence of naval forces and military activity near Sri Lanka’s waters has raised concerns over maritime security and the safety of international shipping routes.

The Indian Navy’s response highlights the seriousness of the situation in the Indian Ocean region. Officials said rescue and coordination efforts were carried out following standard maritime protocols after the distress call was received.

Also Read: Over 100 Feared Missing After Iranian Warship Goes Down Near Sri Lanka