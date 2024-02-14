Indian-Origin Family of Four Found Dead in California Home

An Indian-origin family of four was found dead inside their residence in California’ San Mateo, reports emerged on Wednesday.
The four persons of the family have been identified as Anand Sujith Henry (42) his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their 4-year-old twin children.
Reportedly, the cops found the bodies on Tuesday after one of the family’s relatives sought a welfare check as nobody in the house was attending calls.
Reports said that the victims Anand and Alice suffered fatal gunshot wounds, while the cause of death for the other two remains undetermined.
A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were recovered from the bathroom. The couple had purchased the house in 2020 for $2.1 million, records show.
An initial assessment by the police suggests a possible murder-suicide scenario, though they have not ruled out other possibilities.
“Tragically, the two children were found deceased inside a bedroom. Their cause of death is still under investigation. The male and female were located deceased from gunshot wounds inside a bathroom. A 9mm pistol and a loaded magazine were also found in the bathroom,” the San Mateo Police said.
While initial suspicions pointed to carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities found no evidence of gas leakage or faulty appliances in the home.
The family, originally from Kerala, had been living in the United States for the past nine years. The husband-wife duo were reportedly IT professionals. Anand, a software engineer, and Alice, a senior analyst, had relocated from New Jersey to San Mateo County two years ago, sources added.